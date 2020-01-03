Deaths listed for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAKER, Alvin Ray, Weldon

BAUGHER, Betty, Decatur

DANNER, Lori A., Decatur

EDWARDS, Beverly Ann, Decatur

GUNCHIN, Raymond E., Pana

HIGGINS, William E., Oreana

JOHNSON, Roger "Herb," Maroa

KLEIN, Beverly Jean, Decatur

KRAFT, Herbert Wayne, Decatur

LOCKART, Ruth, Herrick

MASON, Carl D., Clinton

MORSTATTER, Mykela Frances Marie, Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Decatur

Tribute Store.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News