Deaths listed for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
Deaths listed for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

AVERY, Thomas William Jr., Findlay

BENZ, Randy L., Argenta

CLEARY, Sherry A., Decatur

CORBELL, Denise, Vandalia

FASICK, Steven R., Decatur

HARDWICK, Beverly Ann, Decatur

HICKS, William Robert, Windsor

HIPPARD, John, Shelbyville

HUNTER, Patricia P., Decatur

PRATT, Virginia M., Vandalia

RUFFINI, Charles, Decatur

SCHAFER, Roger Lee, Decatur

SMITH, Janet A., Vandalia

TROTTER, Robert Lee, Decatur

