Deaths listed for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

BAKER, Joe Eddie, Decatur

BENNER, Shirley Jean, Decatur

BROOKS, Diana Mae, Decatur

CORBELL, Denise, Vandalia

ENGEL, Gehrig Ralph, Decatur

FLYNN, Nancy, Decatur

FRENCH, Linda Sue, Decatur

HALL, William L., Moweaqua

HOUCK, Daniel Sr., Decatur

JELKS, Willie Roy, Decatur

LIVINGSTON, Ottis Langston, Decatur

MARTENS, Russell, Clinton

RYERSON, Paul K., Clinton

SHAFFER, James H., White Heath

TAYLOR, Lawrence E., Clinton

WARD, Ruth, Decatur

WHITAKER, Lynn A., Decatur

