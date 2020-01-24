Deaths listed for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

BAKER, Joe Eddie, Decatur
BENNER, Shirley Jean, Decatur
BROOKS, Diana Mae, Decatur
CORBELL, Denise, Vandalia
ENGEL, Gehrig Ralph, Decatur
FLYNN, Nancy, Decatur
FRENCH, Linda Sue, Decatur
HALL, William L., Moweaqua
HOUCK, Daniel Sr., Decatur
JELKS, Willie Roy, Decatur
LIVINGSTON, Ottis Langston, Decatur
MARTENS, Russell, Clinton
RYERSON, Paul K., Clinton
SHAFFER, James H., White Heath
TAYLOR, Lawrence E., Clinton
WARD, Ruth, Decatur
WHITAKER, Lynn A., Decatur
