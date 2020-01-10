Deaths listed for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
Deaths listed for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020

AUSTIN, Bret Kean "Chops," Shelbyville

BECKETT, Lillian Irene, Sullivan

BRANAM, Jeanette L., Mattoon

FEDIE, Francis F., Decatur

GAITROS, Annabelle, Cerro Gordo

HARTMAN, Kathryn L., Windsor

JONES, Alice V., Bethany

KARR, Rozanne, Wapella

NICHOLSON, John Aaron, Decatur

OLESON, Joyce Faye, Decatur

PICKEL, Doris Louise, Mount Zion

SMITH, Mattie Ruth, Decatur

STIEFEL, Cody A., Shelbyville

TAYLOR, Claude, Decatur

WILLIAMS, Joy Maureen, Decatur

