Deaths listed for Saturday July 25, 2020
0 entries

BEAN, Perry "Butch" Mason, Decatur

FORD, JoAnn, Decatur

HAYES, Gary LeRoy, Springfield

LEPIANKA, Janet E., Decatur

LUST, Francis Ann, Bement

MARXMAN, Glen F., Clinton

RICHARDS, Stephen M., Forsyth

STORM, Lillian, Decatur

