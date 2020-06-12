Deaths listed for Saturday June 13, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Saturday June 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANDES, Rozella Mae, Findlay

BALLARD, Mildred Lee, Decatur

BUZAN, Tammie Jo, Decatur

GARRETT, Dixie Diane, Decatur

LANCASTER, Debra K., Illiopolis

MARLER, Vivian Katherine, Decatur

MATLOCK, James E., Moweaqua

PORTWOOD, Glenn H., Decatur

WHALEN, Dorothy Marilyn, Forysth

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News