Deaths listed for Saturday June 27, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Saturday June 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ASPENGREN, Dorothy Elizabeth, Arcola

BARDING-JONES, Myrna, Decatur

BRAGG, James C., Decatur

BRIGHT, William "Todd", Findlay 

CLEMENT, Robert J., Troy 

FLICKINGER, Clark Eugene, Decatur

GORDONGertrude N. “Trudy”, 100, Vandalia

HANLEY, Laura M., Moweaqua

MILLER, Elizabeth Lou, Forsyth

NAILER, Howard, Decatur 

SHULL, Gregory Lynn, Maroa

 

To plant a tree in memory of Decatur href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/funerals-today-for-saturday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News