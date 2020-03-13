Deaths listed for Saturday, March 14, 2020
Deaths listed for Saturday, March 14, 2020

AITKEN, Dorothy, Beecher City

BOYER, Sandra Irene, Decatur

DURBIN, Brenda L., Bement

FLEMINGS, Gerald Glenn, Decatur

GOODING, Margaret A., Decatur

GURUJAL, Kumari, Shelbyville

MAYBERRY, Lynda Anne, Decatur

MORSE, Robert Warren, Kenney

ROSINE, Betty L., Strasburg

WALL, Barbara Jean, Dalton City

