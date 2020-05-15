Deaths listed for Saturday, May 16, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BUDDE, Mervin D., Decatur

CAZIER, Lois Jane, Decatur

DeROCHI, Eleanor M., Taylorville

JONES, Richard, Decatur

KENT, Mark, Clinton

LUCAS, Russell Jr., Decatur

McDANIEL, Francis, Decatur

PAHDE, Alan Edwin, Decatur

STEWART, Ryan A., Decatur

TIMMERMAN, Eugene William, Oakley

WILDER, Vera C., Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Decatur href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/funerals-today-for-saturday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News