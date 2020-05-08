Deaths listed for Saturday, May 9, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 0
DAVIS, Sharon Gail, Sullivan

FLITZ, Leon, Decatur

HOLT, Betty, Shelbyville

HUDSON, Dwight S., Decatur

OLIVER, Carla A., Decatur

SLATER, Devin L., Decatur

TAYLOR, Velma M., Decatur

WEAVER, Merle Dean, Clinton

