Deaths listed for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
HAMILTON, Lawrence Alfred, Decatur

HAMMOND, Ronald Leon, Shelbyville

KUHN, Tamara J., Decatur

McCLEERY, Judith P., Decatur

MENDENHALL, Gloria, Decatur

NICHOLS, Cletus Warren, Clinton

PRIES, Cameron, Decatur

PROTZ, Jackolyn C., Sullivan

PROTZ, Jenna R., Vandalia

PROTZ, William H., Sullivan

SMITH, Mildred, Lovington

SNOKE, Randal E., Decatur

STEARNS, Robert J., Decatur

UNDERWOOD, Phyllis, Clinton

