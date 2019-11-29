Deaths listed for Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
Deaths listed for Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019

ASHBY, Jerrodean, Decatur

ASHBY, Joseph Eugene, Decatur

BONDS, Thelma, Decatur

BROWNING, Wanda J., Decatur

CRIST, Beverly Jean, Arthur

DREW, Kathryn E., Decatur

DURLEY, Lee S., Decatur

HARRISON, Richard D., Decatur

KISTLER, Randy L., Olney

MASSEY, Lloyd Woodford, Decatur

MONROE, Brian Conner, Decatur

STERN, Richard, Arcola

STOREY, Ray Lloyd, Mount Zion

STROHL, Phillip, Shelbyville

WILSON, Floy Lucille, Shelbyville

