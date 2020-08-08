You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths listed for Sunday Aug. 9, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Sunday Aug. 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BIRT, Roland "Rodger", Decatur

BROHARD, Barbara Jean, Decatur

FLESCH, Mable Louise, Van Buren, MO

JONES, Richard "Dick" Dean, Decatur

MANNING, Opal, Shelbyville

MASTERSON, Clara, (Leaderbrand), Decatur

McROBERTS, Helen M., Decatur

SINCLAIR, Burl Randall "Randy", Bethany

TAYLOR, Teresa, Decatur

WALLACE, Dorothy Jeanne, Decatur

WILLIAMS, Robert, Shelbyville

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News