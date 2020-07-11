Deaths listed for Sunday July 12, 2020
Deaths listed for Sunday July 12, 2020

CARTER, Timothy J., Trumbull, Conn.

DILLIE, Donald K., Forsyth

FISHER, Carol Ann, Decatur

GERHOLD, Ann Vincent, Decatur

LITTLE, William "Bill" Price, Decatur

WILLIAMS, Joann (Weaver), Decatur

