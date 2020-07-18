Deaths listed for Sunday July 19, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Sunday July 19, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLEN, Edna, Decatur

BONE, Hubert “Hubie” Dwayne, Decatur

DANBURY, Deloris, Decatur

HOWE, Donald E., Warrensburg

LAWSON, Harold, Shelbyville

NEIERS, Nicholas J., Decatur

RODGERS, Jacqueline B.  “Jackie”, Shelbyville

To plant a tree in memory of Decatur href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/services-pending/funerals-pending-for-sunday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News