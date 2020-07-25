Deaths listed for Sunday July 26, 2020
Deaths listed for Sunday July 26, 2020

BEAN, Perry "Butch" Mason, Decatur

DAAB, Michael H., Wapella

DICK, Judith, Decatur

DODSON, Sandra L., Blue Mound

HISE, Mandie, Decatur

JONES, James William "Bill", Decatur

LUTZ, Ralph “Jerry”, Warrensburg 

WEAVER, Alice, Decatur

