Deaths listed for Sunday July 5, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Sunday July 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BIGGS, Thomas Joseph, Decatur

CARMAN, Nancy L., Decatur

DAVIS, Roxie LaVerne, Lovington

DEARTH, Gwendolyn E. "Gwen", Shelbyville

HIGGINS, Daniel Francis, Decatur

LINDSEY, Sue, Dectur

MATTINGLY, Theodore, Decatur

PATTERSON, Marilyn J., Decatur

RANKIN, Wandalee (Wanda L.) Latch, Mattoon

SANDAGE, William E., Decatur

TYUS, Stephen, Decatur

UMFLEET, James Alan, Bement

VONHATTEN, Dennis, Decatur

WILSON, Francis III, Findlay

WOODS, Ellen Kay, Taylorville

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News