Deaths listed for Sunday June 21, 2020
Deaths listed for Sunday June 21, 2020

ASHFORD, Porter, E., Decatur

CASPER, Lynn A., Riverton

CRACKEL, Zona Gayle, Decatur

FLICKINGER, Clark Eugene, Decatur

HAMMER, Sara, Argenta

HOLLAND, Joe Bud, Shelbyville

LEHMAN, Charles Louis, Clinton

MARTIN, Randy, Clinton

MILLER, Elene, Decatur

MILLER, Elizabeth Lou, Forsyth

PARKER, Brenda, Decatur

RHODES-POLLEY, Linda S., Oblong

SHULKE, H. Russell, Decatur

WARD, Evelyn R., Decatur

WICKLINE, Ida Marie, Taylorville

