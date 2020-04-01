Deaths listed for Thursday, April 2, 2020
Deaths listed for Thursday, April 2, 2020

ARMBRUSTER, Sandra, Decatur

BOCKMANN, Rosalie, Decatur

HANCOCK, Steven Dale, Decatur

VAN HOOK, Shirley M., Taylorville

