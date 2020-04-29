Deaths listed for Thursday, April 20, 2020
Deaths listed for Thursday, April 20, 2020

BEASLEY, Oba Lee Sr., Decatur

GAVIN, James, Decatur

GOLEANOR, Jackie Sue, Decatur

HARDEN, Amarion, Decatur

KITE, Jimmie J., Shelbyville

MATHIAS, Mary Alice, Assumption

MEYER, Janice S., Atlanta

MOFFETT, Thomas A., Gays

TACKETT, Ida Mae, Decatur

WARD, Claude, Decatur

