Deaths listed for Thursday Aug. 13, 2020
Deaths listed for Thursday Aug. 13, 2020

CULP, Patricia Jean, Coulterville, formerly of Arcola and Jasper

DAUGHERTY, Peter A., Clinton

DEFEBAUGH, Paul D., Clinton

JOHNSON, Debra Lynn, Decatur

HALL, Louise D., Lincoln

KAUFMAN, Gloria Jean “Jane,” Argenta

HERNANDEZ-ARREDONDO, Jose Hilario, Decatur

MEROLD, Carrel G., Sullivan

MONTGOMERY, Robert Ray, Morrisonville

TURNER II, Philip L., Shelbyville

WELLER, Richard, Long Creek

