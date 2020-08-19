You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths listed for Thursday Aug. 20, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Thursday Aug. 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING, Stephen R., DeWitt

DAVIS, Marilyn Kay, Decatur

EARLY, Rayann, Lincoln

PHIPPS, Larry W., Bement

RODERICK, Bettie A., Decatur

SHEPPARD, Edwin Thomas, Centralia

SNOW, John Wayne, Macon

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News