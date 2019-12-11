Deaths listed for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
Deaths listed for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

EKENA, Carl R., Decatur

HART, Barbara S., Decatur

JOURDAN, Samuel L., Decatur

KIRGAN, Gary Wayne, Warrensburg

LETTS, Evelyn, Decatur

MASSEY, Curtis Alan, Decatur

MATHEWS, Rodney James, Decatur

SCHAFFENACKER, Ruth A., Mount Pulaski

