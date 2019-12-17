Deaths listed for Thursday, Dec. 18, 2019
0 entries

Deaths listed for Thursday, Dec. 18, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTZ, Richard L., Pana

DOOLIN, Gary "Joe," Decatur

ENDRIZZI, Martin J. Jr., Decatur

HAWKINS, Zachary R., Pekin

HUGGINS, Reggie J., Decatur

LEAVITT, Judy S., Decatur

McKINNEY, Daley Faith, Decatur

PAGE, Kenneth L., Shelbyville

RAGLE, John Robert, Argenta

TESCHNER, Kimberly A., Decatur

TULL, Richard Dennis, Herrick

TURNER, Evelyn Patricia, Decatur

VANDER BURGH, Vivian J., Decatur

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News