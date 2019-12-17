Deaths listed for Thursday, Dec. 18, 2019

BOLTZ, Richard L., Pana
DOOLIN, Gary "Joe," Decatur
ENDRIZZI, Martin J. Jr., Decatur
HAWKINS, Zachary R., Pekin
HUGGINS, Reggie J., Decatur
LEAVITT, Judy S., Decatur
McKINNEY, Daley Faith, Decatur
PAGE, Kenneth L., Shelbyville
RAGLE, John Robert, Argenta
TESCHNER, Kimberly A., Decatur
TULL, Richard Dennis, Herrick
TURNER, Evelyn Patricia, Decatur
VANDER BURGH, Vivian J., Decatur
