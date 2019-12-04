Deaths listed for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
Deaths listed for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

BARLOW, Virginia Sue, Farmer City

BERRY, Mary Ruth, Decatur

DRAKE, Mary Alice, Decatur

FLAUGHER, Larry A., Decatur

HINES, Lee, Decatur

MARETTI, Michael P., Decatur

McCLENDEN, Miriam J., Decatur

McCOSKEY, Sally Ann, Decatur

REISS, Edward Albert, Decatur

ROBBINS, David, Warrensburg

SEITZ, Dallas L., Moweaqua

SHOBE, Katherine Irene, Casey

TICKNOR, Robert L., Decatur

