Deaths listed for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
0 entries

Deaths listed for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARNETT, Robert K., Maroa

BURKE, William F., Shelbyville

COX, Dale L., Decatur

DOYLE, Dianna L., Vandalia

HUNT, Lucinda Sue, Decatur

LEMAIRE, Lynette K., Stonington

MALONE, Ronald Archie, Decatur

McKINNEY, Daley Faith, Decatur

NEWMAN, Blake, Clinton

RANDALL, John, Decatur

SMITH, Paul Franklin, Decatur

TAYLOR, Eddie Earl, Decatur

WILLIAMSON, Cheryl A., Findlay

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News