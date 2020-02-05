Deaths listed for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
Deaths listed for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

COLLINS, Roztta Jane, Decatur

COOK, Betty Jean, Decatur

CRUITT, Lois Marie, Shelbyville

ERNST, Clarence, Decatur

HEIN, Gary L., Decatur

McDANIEL, Michael Eugene, Decatur

PAINE, Jack Lee, Decatur

VAN SCYOC, Ella Louise, Neoga

WEST, Hazel Marie, Shelbyville

WILLIAMS, Sharon Sue, Decatur

