Deaths listed for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOYCE, Margaret Ann, Decatur

BRIGHT, Richard Lee, Decatur

CLARK, Mary Louise, Decatur

ECKHOFF, Patricia, Decatur

GOFF, Doris Ann, Decatur

HARTING, James C., Decatur

JEFFRO, Thomas, Decatur

JENKINS, Leslie Russell, Decatur

LEE, George, Decatur

MARTIN, Wanda, Forsyth

McCLURE, Dennis Henry, Decatur

RYAN, Virginia M., Decatur

SCHEIBLY, Helen E., Decatur

STEVENS, Kevin Lynn, Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News