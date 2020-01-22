Deaths listed for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Deaths listed for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

BAKER, Joe Eddie, Decatur

BERGER, Ronald A., Lincoln

BIRKEY, Elmer M., Morton

CRUZAN, Alice Jeanne, Decatur

FRENCH, Linda Sue, Decatur

GROVES, Gloriajean M., Dalton City

LONGWILL, Dennis C., Decatur

SHALLENBERGER, Patricia A., Shelbyville

WAELTZ, Sue Ellen, Decatur

