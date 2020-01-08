Deaths listed for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
Deaths listed for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

COFFMAN, Marlene, Decatur

FLYNN, Michael R., Decatur

GAITROS, Annabelle, Cerro Gordo

JENNINGS, Juanita E., Bement

ORR, Linda B., Decatur

SHIELDS, Richard, Decatur

WILLIAMS, Wileva, Arthur

WRAY, June, Decatur

