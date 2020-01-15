Deaths listed for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERG, James R., Decatur

BURGER, Kristopher S., Decatur

CAHAN, Florence, Decatur

COLLINS-WAGNER, Marcia Louise, Decatur

DESPRES, Carol Mae, Decatur

FASICK, Steven R., Decatur

HIPPARD, John, Shelbyville

HUNTER, Patricia, Decatur

KAUZLARICH, Walter W. Jr., Decatur

MOORE, William Thomas, Mount Zion

PETERSON, Rhea, Clinton

WALDEN, Lucille F., Shelbyville

To plant a tree in memory of Decatur href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/services-pending/funerals-pending-for-thursday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News