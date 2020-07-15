Deaths listed for Thursday July 16, 2020
Deaths listed for Thursday July 16, 2020

BURKS, Elinor B., Beecher City

FISHER, Carol Ann,  Decatur

KALAPIS, James “Jim” Joseph, Decatur

MASON, Dale E., Springfield

McGEE, Donna Marie (Harlow), Lincoln

MILLER, John Jacob "Jake", Niantic

WILSON, Norma Jean, Decatur

