Deaths listed for Thursday July 30, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Thursday July 30, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAVIS, Florence Ellen, Decatur

DETERS, Max Allan, Mount Auburn

EDMUNDSON, Judith Ann, Arthur

SMITH, Marcia Sue, Strasburg

To plant a tree in memory of Mt. href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/funerals-today-for-thursday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News