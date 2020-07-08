Deaths listed for Thursday July 9, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Thursday July 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROWN, Robert  Springfield

BROWN, William E. "Earl," Decatur

MARS, David L. “Dave,” Shelbyville

HALE, Orvelle Harlan, Decatur

MEIER, Robert F., Maroa 

QUIGG, Leo W. Jr., Decatur

SANDAGE, William E., Decatur

SHASTEEN, Virginia Lee, Shelbyville

SIMS, Marcia, Assumption

TYUS, Stephen, Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News