Deaths listed for Thursday June 11, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Thursday June 11, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANDES, Rozella Mae, Findlay

BULLOCK, Gill, Decatur

CROSE, Michael Allen, Decatur

HESS, Charles Robert, Sullivan

JEFFRIES, Winslow, Decatur

KAGEL, John D. Sr., Ellsworth

RUSSELL, Frankie J., Decatur

SHAFER, Carla L., Decatur

WATSON, Peggy Jo, Shelbyville

WHALEN, Dorothy Marilyn, Forsyth

To plant a tree in memory of Findlay href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/services-pending/funerals-pending-for-thursday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News