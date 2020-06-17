Deaths listed for Thursday, June 18, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Thursday, June 18, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANDREWSON, Bonny E., Decatur

BALLARD, Mildred Lee, Decatur

COGAN, Leslie Ann, Decatur

MINER, Gloria A., Findlay

RUSSELL, Frankie J., Decatur

THOMAS, Eddie Lee Jr., Decatur

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News