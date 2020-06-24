Deaths listed for Thursday June 25, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Thursday June 25, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GORDON, Gertrude N. “Trudy,” Decatur

HOFFMAN, Elisa Rose, Clinton

KENT, Terence M. Jr., Warrensburg

NAILER, Howard, rural Decatur

PENHALLEGON, William E. “Bill,” Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News