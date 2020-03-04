Deaths listed for Thursday, March 5, 2020
Deaths listed for Thursday, March 5, 2020

BORCHERDING, Rodney, Decatur

CLARK, Clifford, Decatur

DAMERY, Darrell R., Blue Mound

FOOR, Sharon M., Shelbyville

GODSEY, David P., Decatur

GREGORY, Cheryle Louise, Decatur

KITE, Nicholas Thomas, Decatur

McBRIDE, Pamela S., Mount Zion

McINTYRE, Charles F., Decatur

PRESTON, Wayne, Decatur

ROOT, Janet, Decatur

STREMMING, Eileen Doris, Shelbyville

THOMPSON, Harry B., Lincoln

TIPPITT, Vivian Maxine, Clinton

