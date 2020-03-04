Deaths listed for Thursday, March 5, 2020

BORCHERDING, Rodney, Decatur
CLARK, Clifford, Decatur
DAMERY, Darrell R., Blue Mound
FOOR, Sharon M., Shelbyville
GODSEY, David P., Decatur
GREGORY, Cheryle Louise, Decatur
KITE, Nicholas Thomas, Decatur
McBRIDE, Pamela S., Mount Zion
McINTYRE, Charles F., Decatur
PRESTON, Wayne, Decatur
ROOT, Janet, Decatur
STREMMING, Eileen Doris, Shelbyville
THOMPSON, Harry B., Lincoln
TIPPITT, Vivian Maxine, Clinton
