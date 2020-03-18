Deaths listed for Thursday, March 19, 2020
Deaths listed for Thursday, March 19, 2020

CASTELL, Marjorie Louise, Decatur

CONNON, Jean Theresa, Decatur

FARMER, Makeiba D., Decatur

GRIESEMER, Vernon Ray, Shelbyville

GRIFFIN, Patrick, Decatur

HAWK, Addalein C., Niantic

HUGHES, Robert David, Decatur

LUMPP, Regina S., Shelbyville

MINICK, Charmaine Diane, Decatur

O'BRIEN, Thomas L., Decatur

PUNDT, Virginia Lucille, Decatur

REUM, Donald L., Clinton

SPRAGUE, Ruth E., Clinton

