Deaths listed for Thursday, May 28, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Thursday, May 28, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARTER, Patrick, Hammond

COVENTRY, Stephen E., Shelbyville

CUNNINGHAM, Mark D., Clinton

KNELLER, Robert, Shelbyville

PARKS, Stella M., Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Shelbyville href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/services-pending/funerals-pending-for-thursday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News