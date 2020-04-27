Deaths listed for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
0 entries

  • 0
ARMSTRONG, Max, Shelbyville

ATCHISON, Betty Lorraine, Forsyth

GORDILLO, Tennie, Decatur

GREENSLATE, Michelle R., Mackinaw

MATHES-BERRY, Vicky Leigh, Decatur

VOGEL, Deborah L., Decatur

WELTON, Gerald William, Cowden

WHITACRE, Eva M., Decatur

