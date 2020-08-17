You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths listed for Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AYERS, Helen Z., Monticello

BROWN, Richard E., Clinton

CRICKMAN, Jacqueline S., Sullivan

JONES, Delbert L., DeWitt

KIZER, Tommy Jr., Decatur

RICHERT, Mark A., Decatur

SADLER, Phillip L., Decatur

SCHMIDT, Karen L., Decatur

SHEPPARD, Edwin Thomas, Centralia

SHIPLEY, Warren LeRoy, Boody

WALKER, Elizabeth "Betty" (Hilmes), Gilbert, Arizona

 

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News