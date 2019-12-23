Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GILMORE, Evelyn "Elaine", Decatur

HILQUIST, Clara A., Decatur

RATCLIFF, Vickie L., Decatur

ROOSEVELT, Wilbur S., Forsyth

SLOAN, John Randall "Randy", Decatur

WALTERS, Thomas, Decatur

WEST, LaVonne M., Decatur

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News