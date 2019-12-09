Deaths listed for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
DAVIS, Amos, Findlay

DUNN, Hollistine Louise, Cerro Gordo

DUNN, Lisa L., Decatur

MARETTI, Joan, Decatur

MOSER, Kenneth, Decatur

PHARIS, Gary L., Mount Pulaski

PLANK, Henry, Arthur

SCHAFFENACKER, Ruth A., Mount Pulaski

TAYLOR, Eddie, Decatur

WADE, William E., Decatur

