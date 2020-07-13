Deaths listed for Tuesday July 14, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Tuesday July 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FONTAINE, Terry L., Windsor

HUMES, Michael Wade, Decatur

KAKAPIS, James J., Decatur

LITTLE, William "Bill" Price, Decatur

WILSON, Norma Jean, Decatur

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News