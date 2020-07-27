Deaths listed for Tuesday July 28, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Tuesday July 28, 2020

  • 0
EDMUNDSON, Judith Ann, Arthur

HUMES, Michael W., Decatur

LITTLE, Edwin Leon "Ed", Springfield

MANCINILLI, Aldo, Decatur

PERKINSON, Madge L. (Geiling), Taylorville

PUCKETT, Peggy Sue, Decatur

WALDROP, David Eugene, Ivesdale

