Deaths listed for Tuesday July 7, 2020
CARROLL, Robert "Bob", Decatur

DAVIS, Lillian Joy, Assumption

DAVIS, Roxie LaVerne, Lovington

HAGERMAN, Patricia Ann Sitton, Sullivan

HART, Nancy J., Shelbyville

LINDSEY, Sue, Decatur

LONDONO, Erica A., Decatur

MEIER, Robert "Bob" F., Maroa

PATTERSON, Marilyn J., Decatur

RUCKER, James Lee, Decatur

RANKIN, Wandalee (Wanda L.) Latch

QUIGG, Leo W., Decatur

