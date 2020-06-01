Deaths listed for Tuesday, June 2, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DURNIL, Christopher Dale, Decatur

JARNAGIN, Robert W., Shelbyville

NOELKE, Sister Rose, Decatur

PEARSON, Luz Ann, Decatur

TAPSCOTT, Wyatt N., Shelbyville

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News