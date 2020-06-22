Deaths listed for Tuesday June 23, 2020
ATKINS, Van A., Argenta

BOLIN, Florence Irene, Decatur

BRIGHT, William "Todd", Findlay

FARMER, Kenneth, Decatur

HOLLAND, Joe Bud, Shelbyville

KENDALL, Sabra, Decatur

MAXEDON, MARSHA L., Shelbyville

RHODES-POLLEY, Linda S., Oblong

