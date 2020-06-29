Deaths listed for Tuesday June 30, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Tuesday June 30, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANDROFF, Milton, Decatur

BUCKLES, Bob Orland Jr., Decatur

GRAVEN, Robert, Forsyth

HIGH, Bill E., Clinton

McELYEA, Mary A., Decatur

OAKLEY, Ronald C., Clinton

To plant a tree in memory of Decatur href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/services-pending/funerals-pending-for-tuesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News